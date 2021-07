With the years that they played together in Barcelona, Neymar Jr. is definitely aware of how good Messi is. Still, he remains very confident that his team would beat Messi and the Argentina national football club in their upcoming faceoff at the Copa America Final. Before Argentina clashed with Colombia on Wednesday, Neymar Jr. even expressed his support for Messi's team while declaring Brazil's early victory in the final.

"I want Argentina, I am cheering them on," Neymar said, as quoted by CNN. "I have friends there, and in the final, Brazil will win."