Alex Rodriguez Launches Beauty Line For Men

Alex Rodriguez in black suit
Steven Bergman / AFF-USA.COM / MEGA
Famous Relationships
Jacob Highley

Alex Rodriguez, recently half of the hot topic celebrity split between himself and triple-threat performer Jennifer Lopez, the 45-year-old former NBA pro athlete is apparently rebounding through men’s beauty products! Indeed, the pair were engaged to be married, and it was thought that he and JLo were inseparable, but it appears Ben Affleck still held the keys to her heart as they are reportedly back together. A stunning development earlier this year that left followers and media flabbergasted all at once.

'Hims & Hers'

Alex Rodriguez on the red carpet
Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Alex isn’t one to shy away from the camera or the spotlight, but he is keen to make sure you get his “good side” every time! (Which means any kind of blemish isn’t ideal when you’re making a fashion statement) On that note, Alex recently shared that he had launched a new men’s beauty line with the company “Hims & Hers”. He shared his thoughts about using these kinds of products and why he is so passionate about them. (Especially for those constantly surrounded by cameras)

'A Product That solved An Issue I Faced Every Day'

Giphy | ABC Network

“Working with the Hims & Hers team, I wanted to create a product that solved an issue I faced every day. I realized as I was jumping from meeting to meeting, I needed something quick and easy in my routine to conceal blemishes or razor bumps," Rodriguez wrote on Instagram. He added, "It's a convenient concealer specifically designed for men that can be used for skin imperfections."

The item comes in a portable tube that will cost about $17 and comes in multiple shades!

'We All Want To Play Forever'

Alex Rodriguez in the NBA
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Alex_Rodriguez_2007.jpg

While at a press conference, Rodriguez shared that his transition from professional sports was hard, but had become a part of his life that he needed to move on from as he got older.

“No athlete ever ends his or her career the way you want to. We all want to play forever,” he said. “But it doesn’t work that way. Accepting the end gracefully is part of being a professional athlete. Saying goodbye may be the hardest part of the job, but that’s what I’m doing today.”

Post Breakup!

Jennifer Lopez in red outfit
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Jennifer_Lopez_Interview_2019.jpg

In other news, it looks like Jennifer has moved on in her own way as she was seen passionately kissing Ben Affleck while the pair were on a steamy dinner date! The news has consistently covered the newly-reunited love birds as they continue to date each other. Their renewed passion has led to fans and media outlets alike sharing how fascinating it is to see the hashtag #Bennifer reappear like never before across social media. The news is dying to know what Rodriguez thinks of the recent headlines, but he hasn’t shared much with the press so far.

