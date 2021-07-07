Trending Stories
Kelly Ripa Loses 'Vacation' Weight In Sweaty Gym Look

Kelly Ripa smiles on set
Getty
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kelly Ripa is thanking the person who "takes off" what "vacation puts on." The 50-year-old talk show queen, fresh from a trip to Italy as she celebrates 24-year-old son Michael's college graduation, was today back in the gym to burn off the European food, with a selfie on her stories documenting the mad sweat. Posting for her 2.9 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, the Live! With Kelly and Ryan host showed off another flawless workout outfit, plus an insight into how she stays so slim. Check it out below.

Back To The Burn

KellyRipa/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. Kelly, who eats clean, is alcohol-free, and made Christmas 2020 headlines for her McRib cheat meal, reminded fans that the slender waistline doesn't come without hard effort.

The former sitcom star's post came as a selfie with trainer Anysia - just about visible in the frame, blonde Kelly sent out a fresh-faced pout as she rocked damp hair, a sleeveless black tank, and definitely showed she'd been engaging in some cardio.

"WHAT VACATION PUTS ON, @A.BRITTANY_ TAKES OFF!" she wrote.

Scroll For The Photo

Former dancer Kelly, who looked healthily flushed as she peeped a no-makeup look, is fresh from a return to full-time training with main trainer Anna Kaiser. Earlier this year, the All My Children alum celebrated ending 14 months of video-streamed quarantine sessions as she finally returned to the Anna Kaiser Studios.

Kelly's Italy travels also came with mentions of the pandemic. She'd planned to celebrate Michael's NYU graduation in May 2020, but COVID disrupted her and husband Mark Consuelos' plans. See the family photos below.

See Her Italy Snap Below

KellyRipa/Instagram

Taking to Instagram this week, Kelly shared photos spanning past Greece travels and the most recent Italy ones, writing: "Last year’s graduation trip for our oldest son and niece was delayed long enough to become a graduation trip for the family newborns as well!"

Fans of Kelly's super-fit body are likely keen to learn how the mom of three stays in shape, this as she continues to defy her 50 years. Kelly is a fan of SoulCycle, but when she spoke to The Cut in early 2019, she made it clear that variety is key.

Little Of This, Little Of That

The feature, which saw Ripa joke that her body is a "Peter Pan" one, came with her outlining the various ways the keeps active.

"I like to take AKT — which is cardio-based dance classes — about four to five days a week between 3 and 5 p.m. And I like to do SoulCycle on the weekends. In the summer, I like to run in Central Park because I think it’s so gorgeous," Kelly explained.

Kelly has since made headlines for a home workout from her $27 million NYC home, one seeing her squat with dumbbells as she joked her bedroom has become her "gym."

