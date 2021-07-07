Kelly Ripa Loses 'Vacation' Weight In Sweaty Gym Look

Kelly Ripa is thanking the person who "takes off" what "vacation puts on." The 50-year-old talk show queen, fresh from a trip to Italy as she celebrates 24-year-old son Michael's college graduation, was today back in the gym to burn off the European food, with a selfie on her stories documenting the mad sweat. Posting for her 2.9 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, the Live! With Kelly and Ryan host showed off another flawless workout outfit, plus an insight into how she stays so slim. Check it out below.