NBA Rumors: Clippers Could Trade Four Players To Rockets For John Wall & 1st-Round Pick

Since James Harden was traded to the Brooklyn Nets, rumors have been continuously swirling around veteran point guard John Wall and his future with the Houston Rockets. Wall may not have shown a strong indication that he's no longer happy in Space City but with the team expected to undergo a full-scale rebuild, staying with the Rockets no longer makes sense for the 30-year-old floor general.

At this point in his career, Wall would be better off being traded to a team that could give him a realistic chance of winning his first NBA championship title next year.