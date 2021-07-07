Carrie Underwood Stretches In Spandex With Exciting News

Carrie Underwood is stretching her rock-hard body as she delivers an exciting update. The 38-year-old country singer and Fit52 app founder yesterday popped up on her app's Instagram, with fans of the savvy fitness software getting encouraging news. Carrie, who founded the app last year as she launched her March 2020-released Find Your Path book, was letting fans know that Fit52 has a new update, one that includes no less than 50 "new warmups," plus a mouth-watering recipes list. See the photo and news below.