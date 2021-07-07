Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Rocks Short Shorts For Exciting Life Announcement

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Acquire Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & Kemba Walker In Proposed 3-Way Trade With OKC & GSW

TV

The Real Reason 'Manifest' Was Cancelled

Celebrities

Kelly Ripa's Daughter Stuns In Beachy Sundress With Baby News

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Pelicans Could Acquire Myles Turner In Suggested Three-Way Deal Involving Pacers & Spurs

Celebrities

Scarlett Johansson's 'Secret' Pregnancy Details Revealed

Elizabeth Hurley's Son Speaks After Losing $248 Million Inheritance

Elizabeth Hurley and Damian close up
Gettyimages | John Phillips
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Elizabeth Hurley's 19-year-old son Damian has broken his silence after being cut out of the £180 million ($248 million) inheritance his grandfather was set to leave him. The teen son to 56-year-old model and actress Elizabeth is now front-page news for speaking out amid the bombshell, which reportedly came as deceased father Steve Bing's dad Peter appealed the inheritance due to Damian having been born out of wedlock.

Damian was welcomed with Elizabeth and 2020-passed Steve. See the details below.

Cut Out Of $248 Million Inheritance

Elizabeth Hurley carrying a baby Damian in the street
Gettyimages | Aura

Scroll for photos. Damian won't see a dime of his share of the family inheritance - grandfather Stephen is worth up to $1 billion. Damian, who now sees fans considering his response cryptic, took to Instagram after the news broke, posting a group throwback that included mom Liz and writing: "Grateful for my beautiful family, today and every day Xx."

The model and dead-ringer for blue-eyed mom Liz quickly saw fans commenting on the will drama, with one calling it a "horrible thing that happened."

Scroll For More Photos

One fan gained likes for replying: "When a man decides to renounce his own blood for the sake of money or pride, he loses more then he would ever know...a chance to be family to an amazing human being."

Damian and Liz, regularly making joint headlines for their lookalike appearances, come with a strong bond, one often documented by the star's only son. He called Liz his "favourite human" last month as the model turned 56, adding that she's his "partner in crime."

Dragged Into Topless Drama

Earlier this year, Damian wound up in the news after TV personality Piers Morgan slammed Liz for her fun and topless snow photos, ones seeing the British beauty wearing only bikini bottoms and a rather open fur coat as the U.K. enjoyed a blanketing.

Piers had suggested that Damian took the photos amid a giant shaming storm, one that saw Liz clapping back and, later, opening up to say the concept of Damian having taken the shots was ridiculous. See her views below.

Damian Didn't Take Them

Speaking to You, Liz laughed it off, stating: "It’s just complete nonsense that somebody made up and everybody else ran with."

"He took one or two shots ages ago and that was it. He’s at boarding school, for heaven’s sake. I can assure you I do not drag him to Mauritius every weekend to take my picture," she added.

Elizabeth is, however, said to be distraught at her son being cut out of the will. "When Stephen took is own life, he died thinking his children were going to be taken care of," she revealed.

Latest Headlines

Emily Simpson Reacts To 'RHOC' Cast Shakeup, Heather Dubrow's Return

July 7, 2021

The Truth About Aromatherapy & Pain Relief

July 7, 2021

Scarlett Johansson's 'Secret' Pregnancy Details Revealed

July 7, 2021

'RHONY' Star Leah McSweeney Admits She Was 'Hard' On Heather Thomson

July 7, 2021

Devin Booker's Net Worth Revealed

July 7, 2021

Lakers Guard Dennis Schroder Expresses Interest In Playing For Germany In 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics

July 7, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.