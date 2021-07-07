Scarlett Johansson's 'Secret' Pregnancy Details Revealed

Scroll for photos. The source, stating the blonde to be due any day now, added: "I know she and Colin are thrilled" - if true, the rumors will make SNL face Jost a first-time dad. Meanwhile, another source states the MCU face to have been "keeping it very quiet. She has been keeping a very low profile."

Speculation was already rising after Scarlett missed multiple promotional events for her upcoming Black Widow movie, due for release later this month. More details below.