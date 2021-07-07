Trending Stories
Scarlett Johansson's 'Secret' Pregnancy Details Revealed

Scarlett Johansson smiles close up
Shutterstock | 2914948
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Scarlett Johansson is currently front-page news as Page Six reports the 36-year-old to be pregnant. On Tuesday night, the media outlet quoted a source confirming The Avengers star is expecting her second child - ScarJo is said to be welcoming a new addition with husband Colin Jost, one that would add to six-year-old daughter Rose Dorothy Dauriac, welcomed with ex-husband and journalist Romain Dauriac. Johansson is said to be due "soon," with a separate source stating she's been keeping the pregnancy on the down-low. See the details below.

Reportedly Due 'Soon'

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost on the red carpet
Gettyimages | Kevork Djansezian

Scroll for photos. The source, stating the blonde to be due any day now, added: "I know she and Colin are thrilled" - if true, the rumors will make SNL face Jost a first-time dad. Meanwhile, another source states the MCU face to have been "keeping it very quiet. She has been keeping a very low profile."

Speculation was already rising after Scarlett missed multiple promotional events for her upcoming Black Widow movie, due for release later this month. More details below.

Not Doing 'Many' Interviews

The source, which didn't here link ScarJo's absences to a pregnancy, added: "She hasn’t been doing many interviews or events to promote Black Widow which is surprising since it is a huge Marvel/Disney release and she is both the star and an executive producer."

Also noted has been the Woody Allen favorite's overall low-key status. "Scarlett usually spends a lot of the summer out in Amagansett and Montauk, and you’d often see her walking her dogs on the beach or getting coffee. But this summer it seems like she is deliberately trying to keep a low profile," the outlet reports.

Has Called Motherhood Lonely

Scarlett Johansson in red carpet dress
Gettyimages | Amy Sussman

Scarlett, married to Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011 and to Romain Dauriac from 2014 to 2017, is known for keeping her family life low-profile. The superstar is not on social media, but she has opened up on motherhood, even calling it a lonesome affair. Speaking to USA Today about her daughter, the Dolce & Gabbana face revealed:

"I felt in the past - there’s such a loneliness to being a single parent," adding a "constant feeling of doubt, that you don’t know what the hell you’re doing and you don’t have anyone else to bounce it off of."

Fans React

The reported pregnancy is now big-time raking in the fan response, although over on The Daily Mail, it would appear some had forgotten the star's marriage history.

"I totally forgot she used to be married to Ryan Reynolds," one wrote, with over 600 others agreeing. Others, meanwhile, claimed the mom of one looks "so much happier" with 2020-married Jost than she did with Romain. Scarlett and Colin were first linked in 2017. Jost proposed in 2019 with a whopper of a ring worth a reported $450,000.

