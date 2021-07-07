Scarlett Johansson's 'Secret' Pregnancy Details Revealed

Scarlett Johansson is currently front-page news as Page Six reports the 36-year-old to be pregnant. On Tuesday night, the media outlet quoted a source confirming The Avengers star is expecting her second child - ScarJo is said to be welcoming a new addition with husband Colin Jost, one that would add to six-year-old daughter Rose Dorothy Dauriac, welcomed with ex-husband and journalist Romain Dauriac. Johansson is said to be due "soon," with a separate source stating she's been keeping the pregnancy on the down-low. See the details below.