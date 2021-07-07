Jennifer Aniston Calls 'Friends' Celeb Guest Star 'Sh-t'

Jennifer Aniston has been spilling the tea on one of the celebrity guests on Friends - seemingly, not one the 52-year-old is a fan of. The sitcom star, fresh from celebrating Fourth of July with her on-screen co-stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, remains a talking point for the May-aired Friends reunion special, with buzz around it bringing interviews galore. Speaking on SiriusXM and to Howard Stern shortly after the HBO Max special aired, Jen revealed one celeb guest star she called "sh-t." Check it out below.