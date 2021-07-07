The Truth About Aromatherapy & Pain Relief

Aromatherapy has been around for nearly 6,000 years -- but is it really effective in pain management? According to Prevention, it can be if used correctly and with the proper tools.

An article published in the journal's May 2021 Issue argues that essential oils can be beneficial not only in relieving stress but also as a natural fix for some painful symptoms.

"If you consider how the smell of fresh-cut grass or peeled orange can immediately lift your mood, you may not be surprised to learn that certain aromas can calm nerves and even alleviate pain."

Here's what you need to know.