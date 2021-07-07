Trending Stories
NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons To Lakers, Kyle Lowry To Sixers In Proposed 3-Way Deal Involving Raptors

Kyle Lowry guarding Ben Simmons
Gettyimages | Mitchell Leff
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Rumors have been swirling nonstop around All-Star point guard Ben Simmons since the Philadephia 76ers got eliminated in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. With his disappointing performance in the postseason, multiple signs are pointing out that the Sixers would finally consider parting ways with Simmons this summer.

Despite his shooting woes, several teams are still expected to express a strong interest in Simmons once he becomes officially available on the trading block in the 2021 offseason. One of the most interesting landing spots for the former No. 1 pick is the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Proposed Three-Team Trade

Ben Simmons trying to steal the ball from Kyle Lowry
Gettyimages | Mitchell Leff

In a recent article, Lucas Johnson of Fansided's The Sixer Sense discussed a hypothetical three-team blockbuster deal that would enable Simmons to reunite with two other biggest clients of Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group - LeBron James and Anthony Davis - in Los Angeles.

The suggested trade idea would involve the Lakers, Sixers, and the Toronto Raptors. In the proposed trade scenario, the Lakers would get Simmons and George Hill, the Sixers would receive Kyle Lowry and Montrezl Harrell, and the Toronto Raptors would acquire Dennis Schroder and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Lakers Get New Starting PG

Ben Simmons running the floor for the Sixers
Gettyimages | Kevin C. Cox

The proposed trade deal would be worth exploring for the Lakers, especially if they aren't interested in giving Schroder a max contract in the 2021 free agency. Though he remains hesitant to shoot the ball from beyond the arc, Simmons is capable of filling the hole Schroder would leave in the Lakers' backcourt.

He would give them a very reliable third-scoring option next to James and Davis, as well as a great playmaker, rebounder, and lockdown defender. Johnson believes that having James as his teammate could possibly give Simmons the confidence to start shooting.

Sixers Acquire Veteran PG With Championship Experience

Kyle Lowry celebrating Raptors' victory
Gettyimages | Douglas P. DeFelice

Meanwhile, the hypothetical three-way blockbuster would fulfill the Sixers' dream of adding Philadelphia native Lowry to their roster. The Sixers tried to acquire Lowry from the Raptors before the 2021 trade deadline but Toronto's asking price during that time was too high.

Though he's already on the downside of his career, Lowry would still be an upgrade over Simmons at the Sixers' starting guard position. He would give the Sixers an All-Star caliber point guard with championship experience. Lowry would boost the Sixers' performance in terms of scoring, rebounding, playmaking, defending the perimeter, and floor-spacing. This season, he averaged 17.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 7.3 assists, and 1.0 steal while shooting 43.6 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Raptors Turn Kyle Lowry's Expiring Contract Into Two Solid Veteran Role Players

Dennis Schroder and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope complaining to the referee
Gettyimages | Elsa

Meanwhile, for the Raptors, the suggested trade would be a no-brainer. Instead of losing Lowry as an unrestricted free agent without getting anything in return, it would allow them to turn his expiring contract into two solid veteran role players in Schroder and Caldwell-Pope.

Schroder and Caldwell-Pope would be great additions to the Raptors, especially if they want to remain competitive in the Eastern Conference next season. Schroder could replace Lowry as the Raptors' new starting point guard, while KCP could serve as their sixth man. If they decide to take a different route, they could try to trade both veterans for young players and/or future draft picks before the 2022 trade deadline.

