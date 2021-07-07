NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons To Lakers, Kyle Lowry To Sixers In Proposed 3-Way Deal Involving Raptors

Rumors have been swirling nonstop around All-Star point guard Ben Simmons since the Philadephia 76ers got eliminated in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. With his disappointing performance in the postseason, multiple signs are pointing out that the Sixers would finally consider parting ways with Simmons this summer.

Despite his shooting woes, several teams are still expected to express a strong interest in Simmons once he becomes officially available on the trading block in the 2021 offseason. One of the most interesting landing spots for the former No. 1 pick is the Los Angeles Lakers.