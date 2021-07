Damian Hurley lost out on a potential fortune from his late father, but the son of actress and fashion mogul Elizabeth Hurley still has built a significant net worth of his own.

The 19-year-old Hurley made news this week after he was cut out of his late father's multi-million dollar trust, costing him millions. As the New York Post reported, Damian's grandfather cut the teenager and his older sister out of the trust because both had been born out of wedlock.