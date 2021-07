"I felt like it was a very odd season. It was short, but it was weird. We don't normally film for two weeks and then shut down for six months and then have to self-film. That was bizarre...The fact that we even got 14 episodes and that you even got us on camera, it really was a huge feat," Simpson said of The Real Housewives of Orange County season 15.

While a number of viewers voiced their disdain for Dodd, who didn't always seem to be taking COVID-19 seriously, Simpson said she will miss not having her around during production on season 16.

"Kelly and I got close over the last three years and we were really good friends, so it's hard to see someone all the time in like a work situation and then that person isn't there. That'll be an adjustment," she admitted.