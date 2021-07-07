'RHONY' Star Leah McSweeney Admits She Was 'Hard' On Heather Thomson

Leah McSweeney was asked about her past drama with Heather Thomson on The Real Housewives of New York City during an appearance on Andy Cohen's late-night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, last week.

During a fan Q&A segment of the show, Cohen read a question from someone who wanted to know if McSweeney saw the hypocrisy in calling Thomson "a b-tch a million times" before getting upset when Thomson called her one in return.

In response, McSweeney admitted that while she "guessed so," the drama between them was a bit of a misunderstanding.