Trending Stories
Basketball

NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Acquire Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & Kemba Walker In Proposed 3-Way Trade With OKC & GSW

TV

The Real Reason 'Manifest' Was Cancelled

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Pelicans Could Acquire Myles Turner In Suggested Three-Way Deal Involving Pacers & Spurs

Celebrities

Kelly Ripa's Daughter Stuns In Beachy Sundress With Baby News

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Proposed Sign-And-Trade Deal Would Send DeMar DeRozan To LA Lakers

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Proposed Bulls-Grizzlies Blockbuster Would Pair Ja Morant With Zach LaVine In Memphis

'RHONY' Star Leah McSweeney Admits She Was 'Hard' On Heather Thomson

Leah McSweeney wears a black jacket over a black shirt.
Gettyimages | Eugene Gologursky
Celebrities
Lindsay Cronin

Leah McSweeney was asked about her past drama with Heather Thomson on The Real Housewives of New York City during an appearance on Andy Cohen's late-night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, last week.

During a fan Q&A segment of the show, Cohen read a question from someone who wanted to know if McSweeney saw the hypocrisy in calling Thomson "a b-tch a million times" before getting upset when Thomson called her one in return.

In response, McSweeney admitted that while she "guessed so," the drama between them was a bit of a misunderstanding.

Leah Mcsweeney Misunderstood Heather Thomson

Heather Thomson wears a matching blue top and pants set.
Gettyimages | Bennett Raglin

According to McSweeney, she fired back at Thomson for her "b-tch" diss in the way she did because she felt that she said more than she actually did.

"I thought she said ‘dumb b-tch’ and then when I watched it I didn’t hear the ‘dumb’ and I was like, ‘Whoops,’” McSweeney admitted.

Continuing on about their feud, which is rumored to have resulted in Thomson quitting The Real Housewives of New York City midway through production, McSweeney confessed to being a "hard" on her now-ex-cast mate.

Leah McSweeney Doesn't Think She And Heather Thomson Would Ever Be 'Besties'

Leah McSweeney wears her hair down with a black top and smiles.
Gettyimages | John Sciulli

"Look, I don’t think we were ever going to be besties. I think I was definitely being hard on her," McSweeney explained.

Recalling the drama that went down between them during their cast trip to the Hamptons, McSweeney said she wasn't being true to herself amid their spat.

"I think I was watching it, I was like, ‘Wow, I am really not being myself.' I obviously was like, taking things out on her," McSweeney shared, giving a nod to her grandmother's imminent death.

Heather Thomson Went To A 'Low' Leah McSweeney Would Have Never Gone To

Heather Thomson wears a green wrap dress.
Gettyimages | Dave Kotinsky

"But at the same time, what she did afterwards in saying I should have left to see my grandmother when she knows damn well I didn’t get to say bye to my grandmother was just a low that I would never go to," McSweeney continued.

As McSweeney explained to host Cohen, Thomson crossed a major line when she brought up her late grandmother's passing in a negative and guilt-inducing way.

"And also," McSweeney added, "I apologized to her. I did feel bad."

Leah McSweeney Attempted To Make Amends With Heather Thomson

Leah McSweeney wears a printed dress and black and red sneakers.
Gettyimages | Eugene Gologursky

While McSweeney is no fan of Thomson, she told Cohen that she reached out to her in an effort to make nice before the two of them were set to come face-to-face at another cast event.

"I did DM her to talk about it because I found out she wan’t going to be joining us for the election night party and I was like, ‘Maybe I need to say sorry again and talk to her," she said.

To see more of McSweeney and her cast mates, don't miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City, which are currently airing on Tuesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.

Latest Headlines

Devin Booker's Net Worth Revealed

July 7, 2021

Lakers Guard Dennis Schroder Expresses Interest In Playing For Germany In 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics

July 7, 2021

How Much Is Damian Hurley Worth?

July 7, 2021

How To Rock The Dad Hat Trend, According To Celebs

July 6, 2021

Best Ways To Soak Up Vitamin D While At Home

July 6, 2021

How To Train & Diet Like Tom Holland

July 6, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.