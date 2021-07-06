Trending Stories
Basketball

NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Acquire Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & Kemba Walker In Proposed 3-Way Trade With OKC & GSW

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Timberwolves Could Get Brandon Ingram For Three Players & Two 1st-Rounders In Proposed Deal

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Proposed Sign-And-Trade Deal Would Send DeMar DeRozan To LA Lakers

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Highlights 'Gorgeous' Glow-Up In Ribbed Tank

TV

'Catfish' Justin Is An Actor Who May Have 'Catfished' MTV (And Other Interesting Details)

TV

The Real Reason 'Manifest' Was Cancelled

Stephen Dorff Slammed For Attacks On Scarlett Johansson, 'Black Widow'

Stephen Dorff poses at an event.
Gettyimages | Rich Fury
Celebrities
Tyler MacDonald

Actor Stephen Dorff is facing a backlash for his comments directed at Scarlett Johansson and the upcoming Marvel film, Black Widow.

In an interview with The Independent, Dorff slammed Black Widow and said he was "embarrassed" for Johansson and her co-stars.

“I still hunt out the good shit because I don’t want to be in Black Widow. It looks like garbage to me. It looks like a bad video game. I’m embarrassed for those people. I’m embarrassed for Scarlett!"

Dorff said that he has no desire to be in Marvel films.

Dorff's Past Roles Resurfaced

Amid his criticism of Johansson, many social media users took aim at Dorff's past roles, including his role as Deacon Frost.

Forst was a villain in 1998’s Blade which is a Marvel property distributed by New Line Cinema.

Others pointed to Dorff's role in notorious director Uwe Boll's adaptation of the videogame Alone in the Dark. Boll's films are known for their low budgets and poor critical reception.

Another underlined Dorff's role in the action/comedy American Hero, which was poorly received by critics.

Dorff Was Praised For His Work In 'True Detective'

Actor Stephen Dorff sits in a chair.
Gettyimages | Amy Sussman

Although the newfound focus on Dorff's past work has drawn him some criticism, he was previously praised by many critics for his work in the third season of True Detective.

In a piece for The Ringer, columnist Miles Surrey said that Dorff's work stole the show in the third part of the television series.

Surrey noted that Mahershala Ali is the "centerpiece" of the show, but claimed that Dorff's acting was "equally compelling and heart-wrenching."

According to Surrey, Dorff was "quietly the best thing" about the season.

Other Hollywood Figures Have Slammed Marvel Movies

Amid their high popularity, Marvel films have received criticism from various Hollywood figures — not just Dorff.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Martin Scorsese claimed that Marvel films are not cinema — an opinion he stood by even after pushback from fans and directors of the films.

Elsewhere, The Incredible Hulk TV series star Lou Ferrigno slammed both Marvel and DC films for their use of costumes and CGI.

"Can’t think of another superhero that isn’t in costume or CGI. Worked damn hard on my diet and exercise for the Hulk. Wasn’t going to let anyone down."

Dorff Slammed The Academy Awards

In addition to his divisive comments on Marvel films, Dorff also used his interview with The Independent to take aim at this year's Academy Awards.

"This year’s Oscars were the most embarrassing thing I’ve ever seen," he began.

"My business is becoming a big game show. You have actors that don’t have a clue what they’re doing. You have filmmakers that don’t have a clue what they’re doing. We’re all in these little boxes on these streamers. TV, film – it’s all one big clusterfuck of content now.”

Latest Headlines

Cynthia Bailey Shares 'Real Housewives: Mashup' Spoilers

July 6, 2021

'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne Is A 'Nervous Wreck' Ahead Of 50th Birthday

July 6, 2021

Are Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Getting Their Own Reality Show?

July 6, 2021

NBA Rumors: Timberwolves Could Get Brandon Ingram For Three Players & Two 1st-Rounders In Proposed Deal

July 6, 2021

'KUWTK' Scott Disick & Girlfriend Amelia Hamlin 'Really Love Each Other'

July 6, 2021

'RHONY' Star Bershan Shaw Defends Ramona Singer, Says She’s ‘Not A Racist’

July 6, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.