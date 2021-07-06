Stephen Dorff Slammed For Attacks On Scarlett Johansson, 'Black Widow'

Actor Stephen Dorff is facing a backlash for his comments directed at Scarlett Johansson and the upcoming Marvel film, Black Widow.

In an interview with The Independent, Dorff slammed Black Widow and said he was "embarrassed" for Johansson and her co-stars.

“I still hunt out the good shit because I don’t want to be in Black Widow. It looks like garbage to me. It looks like a bad video game. I’m embarrassed for those people. I’m embarrassed for Scarlett!"

Dorff said that he has no desire to be in Marvel films.