Cynthia Bailey Shares 'Real Housewives: Mashup' Spoilers

The 'Real Housewives: Mashup' cast is seen on a boat.
Melissa Gorga | Instagram
Celebrities
Lindsay Cronin

Several members of the Real Housewives franchise, including Kenya Moore, Ramona Singer, Kyle Richards, Cynthia Bailey, Luann de Lesseps, Teresa Giudice, and Melissa Gorga, traveled to Turks and Caicos earlier this year to film a mashup series for NBC streaming service, Peacock.

Months later, as fans await a premiere date for the new show, Bailey, of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is sharing a few spoilers in regard to the upcoming episodes with OK! Magazine, starting with which of her cast mates surprised her the most.

Cynthia Bailey Formed A Bond With Teresa Giudice

Cynthia Bailey wears a bikini and braids on a boat.
Cynthia Bailey | Instagram

“Oh my God, I am like, in love with Teresa Giudice. And she was the one I knew the least and I had never really talked to,” Bailey revealed.

According to Bailey, she believes she hit it off with the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member because Giudice is currently in a great place in her life now that she's dating new boyfriend Luis Ruelas.

"She is in such a happy place in her life," Bailey noted. “She’s been through a lot, so I was really curious to kind of get to know her."

Cynthia Bailey Saw Herself In Teresa Giudice

Teresa Giudice wears a dark red bikini and large hat.
Teresa Giudice | Instagram

Continuing on about Giudice, Bailey said, "She’s obviously the only one in the group who has been to jail, you know, she’s like the comeback queen. She has really, really been through a lot in her personal life, and on the show, and it takes a really strong woman to just land on her feet the way that she has, and even be happier, to be honest."

Bailey went on to say that after getting to know Giudice, she saw similarities between herself and the mother of four.

“She reminded me of myself when I met [husband Mike Hill], Teresa is just in love — just like I’m like, Mike, Mike, Mike, she’s like, Louie, Louie, Louie,” Bailey said. “Thank you Louie!”

Teresa Giudice Is Cynthia Bailey's 'New Friend'

Luann de Lesseps wears a white bikini and hat.
Luann de Lesseps | Instagram

While Bailey noted that she was excited to get to know Giudice during her time in Turks and Caicos, she had no idea that the two of them would hit it off so well.

“I really, really like Teresa Giudice a lot. I’m happy to call her my new friend,” Bailey gushed.

As for the remaining women of the show, Bailey teased "conflict."

“Grown women in a house, or in a villa in our case, [for] eight days and we’re shooting non-stop,” she explained.

Cynthia Bailey Teased Drama With Kyle Richards

The 'Real Housewives: Mashup' cast wears dresses and hats.
Melissa Gorga | Instagram

“It’s a lot of not only big personalities, but a lot of different personalities under one roof, so not everybody is not going to agree. There’s always going to be some conflict,” Bailey added.

During another interview with OK! Magazine, Bailey admitted to butting heads with Richards.

“She’s definitely one of the people I bumped heads with,” she shared. "I like Kyle, and we have tons of friends in common, but we definitely had a moment, and that moment lasted a little longer than it needed to."

