Cynthia Bailey Shares 'Real Housewives: Mashup' Spoilers

Several members of the Real Housewives franchise, including Kenya Moore, Ramona Singer, Kyle Richards, Cynthia Bailey, Luann de Lesseps, Teresa Giudice, and Melissa Gorga, traveled to Turks and Caicos earlier this year to film a mashup series for NBC streaming service, Peacock.
Months later, as fans await a premiere date for the new show, Bailey, of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is sharing a few spoilers in regard to the upcoming episodes with OK! Magazine, starting with which of her cast mates surprised her the most.