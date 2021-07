Erika Jayne-Girardi turns 50 on Saturday but according to a new report, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and Broadway performer isn't looking forward to the milestone event.

On July 6, an insider told OK! Magazine that Erika is a “nervous wreck" as her "world is crashing down around her.”

As RHOBH fans may know, Erika is in the midst of legal drama as she and her estranged husband, Thomas Girardi, continue to face allegations of having embezzled millions from his former clients.