How To Train & Diet Like Tom Holland

Tom Holland on red carpet
Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency
Movies
Jacob Highley

Tom Holland is considered one of the most iconic young actors in Hollywood right now. The 25-year-old Marvel’s “Spiderman” English actor is practically synonymous with youth stardom in pop-culture. So it comes as little surprise to see just how many movie-goers and fitness buffs alike are dying to know how he became absolutely shredding for his cinema roles. Recently the “Spies In Disguise” voice-actor’s training routine and diet plan was shared publicly, causing quite the splash online! (And for good reason too!)

Method Acting

Tom Holland with black jacket
AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN / MEGA

Tom’s dedication not looking the parts he plays is a primary reason that he has managed so many landing roles. His dedication to method acting and to making his performances as genuine as possible is important to him. The press consistently covers famous actors like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jennifer Lopez, and others for their fitness goals, and now Tom is included! A perfect example of how strong and fit Tom is was when he posted a picture of himself parallel to the ground, holding himself up on a pole.

'Such An Athlete'

Giphy | Spider-Man

Tom’s personal fitness trainer, George Ashwell, shared that it was a pleasure working with someone “who was already such an athlete” (referring to Tom). Ashwell went on to share that in one of Tom’s last big marvel roles, he had a big shirtless scene, so they prepared for it quite a bit. “The script that we were handed had a pretty big shirtless scene,” Ashwell says. “So we wanted to make sure that he looked his very best for that.”

The Routine & Diet

Tom Holland wearing glasses
AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN / MEGA

The routine that Tom followed includes 1 round of warmups, and 4 rounds of the following exercises (with 30 seconds of rest in between):

Deadlift (2x bodyweight): 8 reps Incline Press With Pronation (1/2 bodyweight each hand): 10 reps Dip Bar Straight Leg Raises: 15 reps Weighted Dips (8 kilograms weighted vest): 12 reps

Sticking with lean meats and good carbs, his diet consisted of two fist-sized portions of protein, two fists of carbs, and two fists of greens in each of his meals.

In Love With Zendaya?

Zendaya on the red carpet
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Zendaya_MTV_Awards_2.jpg

In other news, Tom and his former co-star Zendaya are reportedly in love! The pair were spotted kissing in a car together, which has created a huge wave of attention on social media! What is quite fascinating about this news, however, is that the pair had denied any kind of romantic interactions with each other previously, so this is news to most long-time followers! Another article was posted not long ago which detailed how one of Tom’s latest pool-side pictures caused some “homophobic” reactions on social media. Scroll down to read about that!

