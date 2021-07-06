How To Train & Diet Like Tom Holland

The routine that Tom followed includes 1 round of warmups, and 4 rounds of the following exercises (with 30 seconds of rest in between):

Deadlift (2x bodyweight): 8 reps Incline Press With Pronation (1/2 bodyweight each hand): 10 reps Dip Bar Straight Leg Raises: 15 reps Weighted Dips (8 kilograms weighted vest): 12 reps

Sticking with lean meats and good carbs, his diet consisted of two fist-sized portions of protein, two fists of carbs, and two fists of greens in each of his meals.