Are Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Getting Their Own Reality Show?

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been dating for several months but are they ready to expose their relationship to the cameras for Kardashian's upcoming reality show on Hulu?

Following the conclusion of Kardashian's family's long-running E! series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, rumors are swirling in regard to the couple's potential plans to take their romance to the small screen as she and other members of her famous family prepare for the start of production on their yet-to-be-named new series.