Are Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Getting Their Own Reality Show?

Kourtney Kardashian watches Travis Barker get a tattoo.
Travis Barker | Instagram
Famous Relationships
Lindsay Cronin

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been dating for several months but are they ready to expose their relationship to the cameras for Kardashian's upcoming reality show on Hulu?

Following the conclusion of Kardashian's family's long-running E! series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, rumors are swirling in regard to the couple's potential plans to take their romance to the small screen as she and other members of her famous family prepare for the start of production on their yet-to-be-named new series.

Travis Barker's Kids Are Also Rumored To Be Joining The Hulu Series

Travis Barker kisses Kourtney Kardashian while wearing a red hat.
Travis Barker | Instagram

On June 5, Cinemablend revealed that sources have confirmed to Us Weekly magazine that Barker, along with his two children, will be featured on the Hulu show.

Although not much is known quite yet about the Kardashian's new show, aside from the fact that it will reportedly provide “global content," the report noted that it would make sense for Kardashian's new romance with the Blink 182 drummer to be included. After all, the relationship is a huge part of Kardashian's personal life.

Travis Barker Once Starred In His Own Reality Show

Travis Barker kisses Kourtney Kardashian with his kids at their sides.
Travis Barker | Instagram

As fans of Barker may know, Barker is no stranger to reality television. In fact, years ago, while married to the mother of his two youngest children, Shanna Moakler, his personal life was followed by MTV for Meet the Barkers.

Sadly, following the former couple's split, Barker and Moakler found themselves at odds as they attempted to co-parent their children.

Then, when Barker began dating Kardashian, things between them allegedly became further strained as Moakler took a public stand against her.

Travis Barker's Kids Have Denied Their Mom's Claims

Kourtney Kardashian gets a kiss from Travis Barker above a canyon.
Travis Barker | Instagram

As the Us Weekly report explained, Moakler accused Kardashian of destroying her relationship with her kids as she allegedly flooded them with gifts.

"The Kardashians are buying my kids Prada every other day. They’re going on lavish trips. They’re doing all these things, which is fine. I think it’s nice that they’re being kind to my kids. I want that for my children," Moakler alleged.

Meanwhile, Barker and Moakler's two kids, Alabama and Landon, have denied that any one person is responsible for their strained relationship.

Kris Jenner Recently Teased Her Family's 'Next Chapter'

Kourtney Kardashian wraps her legs around Travis Barker.
Kourtney Kardashian | Instagram

During the Disney Upfronts presentation in May, Kris Jenner spoke of what their new show may be like.

"This is the next chapter. In the new show, you’ll see us evolving as a family, fans want us to be who we are and since moment one, they’ve been emotionally invested in our show just like we are. The fans will love seeing us continue the journey. I can’t say much about what’s coming but spoiler, we’re going to look fabulous and everyone’s going to watch," she teased

