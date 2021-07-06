How To Rock The Dad Hat Trend, According To Celebs

It's no secret that Kim Kardashian can pull off literally any look no matter how outrageous. Last week, the beauty mogul, 40, proved she can do summer-chic with a sporty twist when she was photographed in Rome wearing a strappy cherry-print dress and Gladiator heels. She paired the John Galliano for Dior vintage with a "cheeky" Idea Plant cap with a marijuana leaf patch on its brim, adding whimsy to the look.

In other snapshots that have been making rounds on Instagram recently, the SKIMS owner accentuated her hourglass figure in a slinky spaghetti-strap dress with a daring neckline, topping it off with a Sci-Fi Fantasy cap. She wore a cropped cardigan over the backless frock and slipped on a pair of strappy heels. Scroll through the embed below to see the look from all angles!