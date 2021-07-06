Trending Stories
Basketball

NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Acquire Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & Kemba Walker In Proposed 3-Way Trade With OKC & GSW

TV

The Real Reason 'Manifest' Was Cancelled

Basketball

NBA Rumors: GSW Could Build 'Big 4' With Jimmy Butler In Proposed Warriors-Heat Blockbuster

Celebrities

Kelly Ripa's Daughter Stuns In Beachy Sundress With Baby News

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Proposed Sign-And-Trade Deal Would Send DeMar DeRozan To LA Lakers

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Pelicans Could Acquire Myles Turner In Suggested Three-Way Deal Involving Pacers & Spurs

How To Rock The Dad Hat Trend, According To Celebs

Kourtney Kardashian rocks LA baseball cap and Dodgers jersey.
Kourtney Kardashian | Instagram
Fashion
Alexandra Lozovschi

The baseball cap is here to stay but it doesn't mean you can't dress up if you're planning on wearing one. According to the latest from Vogue, the "humble" headgear can be incorporated into all kinds of looks that are not necessarily 100 percent sporty. The new "dad hat trend" paraded by celebrities at events, business meetings, or even on casual jaunts outdoors goes to show that you can slip on a trendy cap and still look stylish when pairing it with a "dressy" outfit. Scroll through for pics to find your inspiration!

Go Business-Casual Like Rihanna

Rihanna rocks baseball cap and strappy black dress at a family reunion.
Rihanna | Instagram

As ever, Rihanna appears to have been an early trendsetter in this regard. The 33-year-old "Disturbia" singer boasts an impressive collection of baseball caps, per Billboard, and was recently spotted in Manhattan rocking a black and white hat from R13. The Grammy Award winner styled it with an oversized blazer by Junya Watanabe, chic heels, and a Goyard purse, going for a gray-and-white color scheme that was both business and casual. Check out the photos below.

Try Out Kim Kardashian's Vintage Summer Look

Kim Kardashian rides a bike in miniskirt, sports bra, and bucket hat.
Kim Kardashian | Instagram

It's no secret that Kim Kardashian can pull off literally any look no matter how outrageous. Last week, the beauty mogul, 40, proved she can do summer-chic with a sporty twist when she was photographed in Rome wearing a strappy cherry-print dress and Gladiator heels. She paired the John Galliano for Dior vintage with a "cheeky" Idea Plant cap with a marijuana leaf patch on its brim, adding whimsy to the look.

In other snapshots that have been making rounds on Instagram recently, the SKIMS owner accentuated her hourglass figure in a slinky spaghetti-strap dress with a daring neckline, topping it off with a Sci-Fi Fantasy cap. She wore a cropped cardigan over the backless frock and slipped on a pair of strappy heels. Scroll through the embed below to see the look from all angles!

Style It Like Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian wears Sabbat cap in selfie with Harry Hudson.
Kourtney Kardashian | Instagram

Just like her younger sister, Kourtney Kardashian also has the dad hat trend down pat. The Poosh blogger has been rocking baseball caps with her swimwear for years -- let's take a moment to remember this fiery Balenciaga look from 2017 -- and her recent Instagram posts show she's determined to keep it up. A photo added to her account last month saw the 42-year-old looking fabulous in a black bikini, patterned shirt, khaki hat, and matching cowboy boots. Check it out below.

Do Streetwear Like Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski wears beige baseball cap and jacket on an outing with her dog.
Emily Ratajkowski | Instagram

Another stylish celebrity with a penchant for hats is Emily Ratajkowski.

"Whether she's wearing jeans, sweats, or dresses, you will rarely find Ratajkowski without a baseball cap (and sneakers)," notes Who What Wear.

The 30-year-old Inamorata Woman entrepreneur flaunted her eye for fashion during a recent outing with her infant son, Sly, stepping out in a knitted tennis dress by Gauge81 Adeje and a green Rowing Blazers hat with a roses emblem. She wore white sneakers and a bright-orange JW Pei Gabby mini-bag, adding plenty of bling to finish off the look. See it below.

Go Bold Like Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber takes a selfie in black Homme Body cap.
Hailey Bieber | Instagram

Hailey Bieber also knows how to look fabulous in a baseball cap. The 24-year-old supermodel graced the cover of Vogue Brasil in April, looking fierce in a black Celine hat and leather jacket. She styled it with a sports bra for a cool bold look that can be viewed below.

Latest Headlines

Best Ways To Soak Up Vitamin D While At Home

July 6, 2021

How To Train & Diet Like Tom Holland

July 6, 2021

Stephen Dorff Slammed For Attacks On Scarlett Johansson, 'Black Widow'

July 6, 2021

Cynthia Bailey Shares 'Real Housewives: Mashup' Spoilers

July 6, 2021

'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne Is A 'Nervous Wreck' Ahead Of 50th Birthday

July 6, 2021

Are Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Getting Their Own Reality Show?

July 6, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.