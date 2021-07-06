NBA Rumors: Timberwolves Could Get Brandon Ingram For Three Players & Two 1st-Rounders In Proposed Deal

The Minnesota Timberwolves are one of the young teams that are aiming to win the NBA championship title in the 2021-22 NBA season. However, in order to have a legitimate chance of fully dominating the loaded Western Conference and capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy next year, the Timberwolves should strongly consider making major upgrades on their roster.
Having a plethora of interesting trade assets, the Timberwolves would be in a strong position to engage in a blockbuster deal for a superstar this summer.