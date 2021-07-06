NBA Rumors: Timberwolves Could Get Brandon Ingram For Three Players & Two 1st-Rounders In Proposed Deal

If the trade becomes a reality, it would also be beneficial for the Pelicans. Aside from acquiring two future first-rounders, Patuto believes that the potential deal would enable the Pelicans to replace Ingram with players who are much better fit with Zion Williamson.

"If the main priority is the potential fit of each player alongside Zion Williamson, Beasley’s skill-set would be as close to ideal as it gets," Patuto wrote. "He can do everything you could possibly want off-the-catch with an ability to get the job done as a shot creator, in general. This seems like a fit next to Zion Williamson because it gives him another weapon to kick the ball out to from beyond the arc. Rubio is a veteran option that would act as a leader right away while Culver is a player to develop."