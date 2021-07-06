Trending Stories
NBA Rumors: Timberwolves Could Get Brandon Ingram For Three Players & Two 1st-Rounders In Proposed Deal

Brandon Ingram shooting the ball from the free-throw line
Gettyimages | Chris Graythen
Basketball
JB Baruelo

The Minnesota Timberwolves are one of the young teams that are aiming to win the NBA championship title in the 2021-22 NBA season. However, in order to have a legitimate chance of fully dominating the loaded Western Conference and capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy next year, the Timberwolves should strongly consider making major upgrades on their roster.

Having a plethora of interesting trade assets, the Timberwolves would be in a strong position to engage in a blockbuster deal for a superstar this summer.

Potential 2021 Offseason Trade Target - Brandon Ingram

Brandon Ingram protecting the ball from Andre Iguodala
Gettyimages | Michael Reaves

One of the most intriguing trade targets for the Pelicans this summer is All-Star small forward Brandon Ingram of the New Orleans Pelicans. In a recent article, Greg Patuto of NBA Analysis Network came up with a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Timberwolves to acquire Ingram from the Pelicans in the 2021 offseason.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Timberwolves would be sending a package that includes Jarrett Culver, Malik Beasley, Ricky Rubio, a 2023 first-round pick, and a top-five protected 2025 first-round pick to the Pelicans in exchange for Ingram and Eric Bledsoe.

Timberwolves Build Young 'Big 4' In Minnesota

Brandon Ingram lays up the ball
Gettyimages | Pool

The proposed trade deal would make a lot of sense for the Timberwolves, especially if they are serious about making a huge noise in the Western Conference next year. The suggested deal would allow them to add another young All-Star in Ingram without sacrificing their promising trio of Karl-Anthony Towns, D'Angelo Russell, and Anthony Edwards.

As a ball-dominant player, Ingram would need to make certain adjustments with his game to make himself fit with the Timberwolves. However, if Ingram, Towns, Russell, and Edwards grow together and build good chemistry, the Timberwolves could form their own "Big Four" in Minnesota.

Brandon Ingram On-Court Impact On Timberwolves

The successful acquisition of Ingram would help the Timberwolves improve their offensive efficiency that ranks No. 25 in the league, scoring 107.0 points per 100 possessions, per ESPN. In Ingram, the Timberwolves would be getting a prolific scorer who can rebound, make plays, and knock down shots from beyond the arc.

This season, the 23-year-old small forward averaged 23.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.9 assists while shooting 46.6 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from the three-point range, per ESPN.

Do The Trade Make Sense For The Pelicans?

If the trade becomes a reality, it would also be beneficial for the Pelicans. Aside from acquiring two future first-rounders, Patuto believes that the potential deal would enable the Pelicans to replace Ingram with players who are much better fit with Zion Williamson.

"If the main priority is the potential fit of each player alongside Zion Williamson, Beasley’s skill-set would be as close to ideal as it gets," Patuto wrote. "He can do everything you could possibly want off-the-catch with an ability to get the job done as a shot creator, in general. This seems like a fit next to Zion Williamson because it gives him another weapon to kick the ball out to from beyond the arc. Rubio is a veteran option that would act as a leader right away while Culver is a player to develop."

