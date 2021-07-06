Trending Stories
Roger Federer Chosen To Represent Switzerland In Tokyo Summer Olympics

Roger Federer waiting for the ball
Gettyimages | Julian Finney
Sports
JB Baruelo

After months of thinking about whether he would be heading to the Land of the Rising Sun or not, Roger Federer's participation in the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics has been finally confirmed. On their official Twitter accunt, the Swiss Olympic Team announced that the 20-time Grand Slam champion would be representing Switzerland in the men's singles tennis tournament. The 39-year-old tennis superstar is set to join the other 115 Swiss athletes that would travel in the Olympic Games that will be held in Tokyo, Japan from July 23.

Roger Federer Olympic History

Roger Federer clapping using his tennis racket
Gettyimages | Mohamed Farag

The upcoming event 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics will be Federer's fifth appearance in the Olympic Games. Federer made his Olympic debut in 2000 in Sydney, Australia, followed by the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens, Greece, the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing China, and the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, England.

Federer captured his first Olympic gold medal in 2008 when he and Stan Wawrinka defeated Simon Aspelin and Thomas Johansson of Sweden in tennis men's doubles. As of now, Federer is yet to win the gold medal in the Olympics' tennis men's singles.

Other Tennis Superstars Who Will Play In Tokyo Summer Olympics

Though he's once again among the favorites to win the gold medal, Federer is still set to face tough competition in the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics. According to TennisUpToDate.com, Federer isn't the only tennis superstar who decided to compete in Japan. Other big names that would join Federer include Novak Djokovic of Serbia, Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev of Russia, Andy Murray of Great Britain, Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, Alexander Zverev of Germany, Matteo Berrettini of Italy, Diego Schwartzman of Argentina, and Pablo Carreño Busta of Spain.

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal made an early decision not to play in the upcoming Olympic Games, saying that he needs to listen to his body to prolong his career.

Winning Gold Medal Not Roger Federer's No. 1 Goal

Roger Federer trying to deflect the ball
Gettyimages | Thomas F. Starke

With his numerous achievements since he started his career, there's no doubt that Federer is a tennis legend. Adding the Olympic gold medal to his collection would further solidify his status as one of the greatest tennis players of all time. However, in 2016, four months before he withdrew from the Rio Olympics due to injury, Federer said that winning the Olympic medal wasn't his "No. 1 goal."

“It’s not my No. 1 goal, or my No. 2 goal,” Federer said, as quoted by NBC Sports. “It’s just something I’ve said, maybe I can reach that tournament and then see how it goes.”

Roger Federer Still Competing In Wimbledon

Roger Federer sends thumbs up to his fans
Gettyimages | Mohamed Farag

Before thinking about the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics, Federer would need to keep his focus on the ongoing Wimbledon tournament. Recently, the 39-year-old tennis superstar made history after becoming the oldest man to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals.

Federer defeated Lorenzo Sonego 7-5, 6-4, 6-2 to make the last-eight at Wimbledon on "Manic Monday at the All England Club. Though he considered Sonego as a dangerous opponent, he said that he already felt taking control of the game after the first set. Federer is set to face the No. 2 seed Medvedev or the No. 14 seed Hubert Hurkacz for a place in the semi-finals.

