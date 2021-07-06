Roger Federer Chosen To Represent Switzerland In Tokyo Summer Olympics

After months of thinking about whether he would be heading to the Land of the Rising Sun or not, Roger Federer's participation in the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics has been finally confirmed. On their official Twitter accunt, the Swiss Olympic Team announced that the 20-time Grand Slam champion would be representing Switzerland in the men's singles tennis tournament. The 39-year-old tennis superstar is set to join the other 115 Swiss athletes that would travel in the Olympic Games that will be held in Tokyo, Japan from July 23.