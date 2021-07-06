Roger Federer Chosen To Represent Switzerland In Tokyo Summer Olympics

The upcoming event 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics will be Federer's fifth appearance in the Olympic Games. Federer made his Olympic debut in 2000 in Sydney, Australia, followed by the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens, Greece, the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing China, and the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, England.

Federer captured his first Olympic gold medal in 2008 when he and Stan Wawrinka defeated Simon Aspelin and Thomas Johansson of Sweden in tennis men's doubles. As of now, Federer is yet to win the gold medal in the Olympics' tennis men's singles.