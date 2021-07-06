NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Acquire Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & Kemba Walker In Proposed 3-Way Trade With OKC & GSW

The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the aspiring contenders that are highly expected to be active on the trade market in the 2021 offseason. After once again falling short of achieving their main goal in the 2020-21 NBA season, multiple signs are pointing out that the Sixers would finally break their young superstar duo of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid this summer.

With his disappointing performance in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, the Sixers are more likely to trade Simmons and continue building around Embiid.