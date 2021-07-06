Trending Stories
WWE Rumors: Triple H Discusses Potential Return Of John Cena & The Rock In The Ring

The Rock posing with the WWE belt alongside John Cena
Gettyimages | Taylor Hill
Sports
JB Baruelo

Since they went on a hiatus, WWE fans have been patiently waiting for John Cena and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to enter the ring again. Cena's last WWE appearance was in WrestleMania 36 where he suffered a defeat at the hands of "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in the Firefly Fun House match.

Meanwhile, The Rock's hasn't been in the ring for five years. He last fought Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 32 wherein he beat his opponent for just six seconds. Luckily for fans, it may only be a matter of time before Cena and The Rock fight in the WWE ring again.

Triple H's Reaction To John Cena & The Rock's Potential Return

Triple H speaking at WrestleMania
Gettyimages | Dimitrios Kambouris

In a recent interview with Joseph Staszewski of New York Post, WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul "Triple H" Levesque talked about several interesting topics, including the potential return of Cena and The Rock in the ring.

"No matter how busy they are, I know that anytime there’s an opportunity where you would say to them, 'Hey, you could enter the ring in WWE and do this,' there’s a part of them that goes, 'Ooh, that sounds like a lot of fun,'" Triple H said.

John Cena & The Rock Rumored WWE Return Happening Soon

The Rock and John Cena starting at each other
Gettyimages | Mike Coppola

Though he couldn't give official details regarding when or where they will appear in WWE, Triple H seemed sure that there's a part of Cena and The Rock that's longing to enter the ring again. While they were both busy with their respective Hollywood careers, there are indeed ongoing rumors that Cena and The Rock would make an appearance in WWE this year.

Cena is expected to end his WWE hiatus at SummerSlam on August 21 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, while there are speculations that The Rock would make his return at Survivor Series last this year.

John Cena & The Rock A Potential Opponent For The Tribal Chief

Roman Reigns send thumps up to fans
Gettyimages | Lukas Schulze

In line with their rumored return to WWE, both Cena and The Rock are currently being linked to one man - WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Though nothing is official, multiple signs are pointing out that Reigns would be Cena's opponent in his comeback match in WWE.

According to Erik Beaston of Bleacher Report, WWE is tapping Cena versus Reigns as the "marquee bout" in this year's SummerSlam which is dubbed as the "Biggest Party of the Summer."

Meanwhile, some people believe that The Rock is planning to make his upcoming WWE appearance to build towards a future match with Reigns.

Triple H Excited At WWE's Return To MSG

Aside from the nearing return of Cena and The Rock in return, Triple H also expressed excitement in their upcoming event at Madison Square Garden. WWE's “Friday Night SmackDown” is set to take place at MSG on September 10.

“Being able to go back to Madison Square Garden, where in many ways it began, WrestleMania and the history there and everything else, it’s just the perfect place,” Triple H said.

Triple H is hoping that the upcoming event would be the start of WWE resuming a "reasonable manner of business" at MSG on a regular basis.

