WWE Rumors: Triple H Discusses Potential Return Of John Cena & The Rock In The Ring

Since they went on a hiatus, WWE fans have been patiently waiting for John Cena and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to enter the ring again. Cena's last WWE appearance was in WrestleMania 36 where he suffered a defeat at the hands of "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in the Firefly Fun House match.

Meanwhile, The Rock's hasn't been in the ring for five years. He last fought Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 32 wherein he beat his opponent for just six seconds. Luckily for fans, it may only be a matter of time before Cena and The Rock fight in the WWE ring again.