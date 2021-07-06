'KUWTK' Scott Disick & Girlfriend Amelia Hamlin 'Really Love Each Other'

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin may have 18 years between them, but they also have plenty of love.

According to a new report, the 38-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and his 20-year-old model girlfriend are going strong after several months of dating.

"Everything’s going well for them,” a source told Us Weekly magazine on July 3. “Their relationship continues to grow as time goes on.”

They “really love each other and care for each other” and are “in a really good place,” the insider continued.