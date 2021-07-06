Trending Stories
'KUWTK' Scott Disick & Girlfriend Amelia Hamlin 'Really Love Each Other'

Scott Disick wears a Hawaiian shirt and bucket hat with Amelia Hamlin on a plane.
Amelia Hamlin | Instagram
Famous Relationships
Lindsay Cronin

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin may have 18 years between them, but they also have plenty of love.

According to a new report, the 38-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and his 20-year-old model girlfriend are going strong after several months of dating.

"Everything’s going well for them,” a source told Us Weekly magazine on July 3. “Their relationship continues to grow as time goes on.”

They “really love each other and care for each other” and are “in a really good place,” the insider continued.

Scott Disick And Amelia Hamlin's Romance Could Be Long-Term

Scott Disick wears a black jacket and
Gettyimages | Presley Ann

While Disick and Hamlin have only been together for a matter of months, the magazine's source went on to say that when it comes to their future, they may be in it for the long haul.

"It’s hard to say where they’ll be a year from now, but judging by how it’s going, it can certainly be a long-lasting relationship,” the insider noted.

As fans of the couple may recall, Disick and Hamlin confirmed their relationship in February after first being spotted together at a Halloween party thrown by Kendall Jenner in late 2020.

Amelia Hamlin Is Spending Time With Scott Disick's Children

Scott Disick wears a black sweatshirt on a date with Amelia Hamlin.
Scott Disick | Instagram

While Disick is busy with his many real estate ventures and Hamlin continues to be at the top of her game in modeling, the Us Weekly source said the two of them have a lot of “exciting things planned" for the future.

“They love traveling and creating new memories together. They really live that luxe lifestyle,” the insider noted.

In the meantime, Hamlin has been spending more and more time with her boyfriend’s three children, including Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, who he shares with Kourtney Kardashian.

Amelia Hamlin Gets Along Well With Kourtney Kardashian

Amelia Hamlin wears a white tank top with black jeans.
Gettyimages | Jean Baptiste Lacroix

Although things between Disick and Kardashian have been tense at times, the insider went on to reveal that Kardashian is "cordial" with Hamlin, and added that they appear to get along well.

"There isn’t a lot of drama from what I’ve heard, although both of their families seem to have judgy opinions about their age gap,” the source said.

In December of last year, before going public with Disick on Instagram, Hamlin took aim at “extra weird and judgemental [sic]” people who were reportedly judging the age gap between her and Disick.

Amelia Hamlin And Scott Disick Have A Lot In Common

Amelia Hamlin wears a strapped black dress with Scott Disick in a white hoodie.
Amelia Hamlin | Instagram

Despite the apparent backlash, another source told Us Weekly that the age gap between Hamlin and Disick is nearly non-existent for the two of them.

“Despite their age difference, they have more in common than people would think. … He sees himself as being younger than he is,” the insider revealed in April. “Amelia is really mature and acts older than she is, so they get along pretty well.”

Prior to his relationship with Hamlin, Disick dated 22-year-old model Sofia Richie for about three years.

