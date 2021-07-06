Trending Stories
Basketball

NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Acquire Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & Kemba Walker In Proposed 3-Way Trade With OKC & GSW

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Highlights 'Gorgeous' Glow-Up In Ribbed Tank

TV

'Catfish' Justin Is An Actor Who May Have 'Catfished' MTV (And Other Interesting Details)

TV

The Real Reason 'Manifest' Was Cancelled

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Proposed Sign-And-Trade Deal Would Send DeMar DeRozan To LA Lakers

Basketball

NBA Rumors: GSW Could Build 'Big 4' With Jimmy Butler In Proposed Warriors-Heat Blockbuster

'RHONY' Star Bershan Shaw Defends Ramona Singer, Says She’s ‘Not A Racist’

Bershan Shaw stuns in a hot pink dress with her hair down and in curls.
Shutterstock | 564025
TV
Lindsay Cronin

Bershan Shaw doesn't want fans of The Real Housewives of New York City thinking her co-star, Ramona Singer, is a racist.

After the series' first full-time Black cast member, Eboni K. Williams, accused Singer of "gaslighting" after refused to speak politics with her, Shaw spoke to Us Weekly magazine, revealing that Singer simply grew up differently than other members of the show.

“Ramona is not a racist,” Shaw insisted. “I’d say this again. Everyone’s like, ‘She’s a racist.’ She’s not. … We just grew up in different ways in different areas."

Ramona Singer And Eboni K. Williams Have Butted Heads Throughout 'RHONY' Season 13

Ramona Singer wears a gold dress with her hair down.
Gettyimages | Dimitrios Kambouris

During an early episode of the currently airing 13th season of The Real Housewives of New York City, Singer butted heads with Williams after referring to her staff as "the help."

Then, during another episode, Singer left Williams' Harlem dinner party earlier after refusing to engage in a conversation about the 2020 presidential election.

Although Williams didn't take too kindly to Singer's early exit, Shaw believes the two women simply grew up in very different circumstances.

“Ramona didn’t grow up in a diverse area, right? So, Ramona lives in her bubble, right? Her friends. But when we met in the summer, we hit it off. … She’s a straight shooter," Shaw noted.

Eboni K. Williams Has Failed At Her Attempts To Educate The 'RHONY' Cast At Times

Bershan Shaw wears a white button up with a black tie.
Shutterstock | 64736

Because Williams' party in Harlem was arranged to educate her Real Housewives of New York City cast members about Black history, as well as her own personal experience as a Black woman, Singer and a number of the other women, seemed less than ready to learn.

Although their lack of interest was quite offensive to many viewers watching, Shaw said that their reaction to Williams' party wasn't all that out of the ordinary. After all, many New Yorkers don’t travel very far from their neighborhoods where they reside.

Bershan Shaw Believes Ramona Singer Stays In Her 'Bubble'

Ramona Singer wears a black jacket and silver pants.
Gettyimages | Noam Galai

"I’m not like, you know, kissing her butt … but she’s like a lot of New Yorkers,” Shaw explained. “They stay in their neighborhoods. They’re here, they’re there. I just think she has a world — it’s Upper East Side."

"She goes to the Hamptons. That’s her world and that’s her own bubble,” Shaw added.

Following Willliams' full-time addition to the Real Housewives of New York City cast at the end of last year, Shaw joined in a part-time position for season 13.

Bershan Shaw Isn't Opposed To A Full-Time Role On 'RHONY'

Bershan Shaw wears a purple dress with a statement necklace.
Gettyimages | Rich Fury

When Shaw was then asked by Us Weekly whether she'd ever consider taking on an upgraded role on The Real Housewives of New York City, she admitted she was not opposed to the idea.

"Never say never,” she said. “I mean, look, I like the girls. I like what Bravo’s doing. … They’re trying to step it up. I like that."

To see more of Shaw, Singer, Williams, and their cast mates, tune into The Real Housewives of New York City season 13 on Tuesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.

Latest Headlines

Roger Federer Chosen To Represent Switzerland In Tokyo Summer Olympics

July 6, 2021

NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Acquire Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & Kemba Walker In Proposed 3-Way Trade With OKC & GSW

July 6, 2021

'Too Hot To Handle' 2021: Cast Reveal Secrets

July 6, 2021

The Real Reason 'Manifest' Was Cancelled

July 6, 2021

The Real Reason NeNe Leakes Quit RHOA

July 6, 2021

WWE Rumors: Triple H Discusses Potential Return Of John Cena & The Rock In The Ring

July 6, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.