'RHONY' Star Bershan Shaw Defends Ramona Singer, Says She’s ‘Not A Racist’

Bershan Shaw doesn't want fans of The Real Housewives of New York City thinking her co-star, Ramona Singer, is a racist.

After the series' first full-time Black cast member, Eboni K. Williams, accused Singer of "gaslighting" after refused to speak politics with her, Shaw spoke to Us Weekly magazine, revealing that Singer simply grew up differently than other members of the show.

“Ramona is not a racist,” Shaw insisted. “I’d say this again. Everyone’s like, ‘She’s a racist.’ She’s not. … We just grew up in different ways in different areas."