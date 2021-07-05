Trending Stories
Kelly Ripa's Daughter Stuns In Beachy Sundress With Baby News

Kelly Ripa and Lola before prom
KellyRipa/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kelly Ripa today took under an hour to have fans saying everyone in her photos is "stunning." The 50-year-old talk show queen, fresh from celebrating 4th of July with a fake poolside setup on Live! today posted real-life vacation photos, ones forming a timeline and offering an exciting baby update. Kelly, followed by 2.9 million on Instagram, shared three photos spanning both before and during the pandemic, with the post also including 20-year-old daughter Lola Grace Consuelos. See what's going on below.

A Photo Journey

Kelly Ripa and Lola at an event
Shutterstock | 64736

Scroll for the photos. Kelly and 1996-married husband Mark Consuelos made headlines earlier this year for celebrating son Joaquin's high school graduation, with the milestone seemingly the focal point as Kelly explained what her photos were showing.

The former All My Children actress opened with a massive group shot under an outdoor awning and with everyone in beachy whites, standing in a row, and smiling. Mark's dad Saul was spotted, as was Kelly in a strappy sundress and with her kids next to her.

Knows How To Work A Caption

A quick swipe to the right showed Kelly, her immediate family, and friends all stood on a beach and backed by rocky greenery. Lola stunned here in a white minidress as Kelly went Maxi, with the final photo finally bringing some more recent content.

"Last year’s graduation trip for our oldest son and niece was delayed long enough to become a graduation trip for the family newborns as well! 🇮🇹🇬🇷," Kelly wrote as the final shot featured the group on stone steps and by a traditional and whitewashed building. Swipe below for the gallery - scroll for more photos.

Husband Mark Tops Comments

Mark Consuelos and Lola grilling on a terrace
MarkConsuelos/Instagram

Kely, who is three-quarters Italian and one quarter Irish, quickly snagged a comment from husband Mark. The 50-year-old Riverdale actor took to Italian, replying: "Famiglia" with heart emoji.

Kelly hadn't outlined who the "newborns" are. She did, however, call herself "MeeMaw's Wyatt" in a baby photo shared to her Instagram back on April 27. Kelly and Mark are parents to son Michael alongside Lola and youngest Joaquin. He's since signed with Michigan wrestling team as he prepares for college in the Midwest. More photos below.

Kelly Gushes Over Lola

Lola, meanwhile, was all over mom Kelly's Instagram last month as she kissed her teens goodbye. Kelly shared a stunning black-and-white shot of Lola peeping her bikini as she sat in grass and hugged her knees. The mom of three also injected some major humor into her post, writing:

"Happy 20th birthday to the little lady with the big feet @theyoungestyung ♥️♥️🎉🎉🎂🎂👣👣we love you so much! You are our favorite daughter, no doubt! (This was the approved photo)."

Spotting the post and leaving a like was 46-year-old co-host Ryan Seacrest.

