Kelly Ripa's Daughter Stuns In Beachy Sundress With Baby News

Kelly Ripa today took under an hour to have fans saying everyone in her photos is "stunning." The 50-year-old talk show queen, fresh from celebrating 4th of July with a fake poolside setup on Live! today posted real-life vacation photos, ones forming a timeline and offering an exciting baby update. Kelly, followed by 2.9 million on Instagram, shared three photos spanning both before and during the pandemic, with the post also including 20-year-old daughter Lola Grace Consuelos. See what's going on below.