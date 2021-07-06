Trending Stories
'Too Hot To Handle' 2021: Cast Reveal Secrets

The women of 'Too Hot to Handle' wrap their arms around each other.
Too Hot to Handle | Instagram
TV
Lindsay Cronin

The second season of Too Hot to Handle was recently released on Netflix. And, just weeks after fans met the new cast, Cam Holmes revealed some series secrets.

During an interview with Buzzfeed last week, via Zoom, Holmes opened up about the audition process before going into detail about what really goes on behind the scenes of a reality series.

According to Holmes, he was interviewed with just two video calls, the first of which featured questions about his sex life and the second of which included questions about his thoughts on serious relationships.

'Too Hot To Handle' Execs Look For 'Very Sexual' Cast Members

The cast of 'Too Hot to Handle' lays out by a pool.
Too Hot to Handle | Instagram

"Because of the premise of the show, they want people who are very sexual, very excitable party people — and they also want people to have a different side," Holmes explained. "My first call was obviously, 'Girls, girls, girls, dating, dating, dating' and then second one was more, 'What more have you got to offer? Have you got a different side to you?'"

According to Holmes, he was tricked into thinking he was auditioning for a series titled Parties in Paradise before learning it was Too Hot to Handle that he would be starring on.

'Too Hot To Handle' Filmed In Turks And Caicos In November 2020

Cam Holmes and Chase DeMoor look confused by an eyelash curler.
Too Hot to Handle | Instagram

"I had a bit of an inkling before when I thought okay, this might be Too Hot to Handle, but they honestly threw us off so well. I got picked up from my quarantine period to go to the villa and the guy had a Parties in Paradise hat and it was facing backwards and staring me in the face the whole time. Obviously, the host Jeff came out and I remember thinking, what is the show?" Holmes recalled of the series, which filmed in Turks and Caicos in November 2020.

Looking back at the start of production on season two, Holmes said he and his cast mates were forced to quarantine before shooting began.

The 'Too Hot To Handle' Cast Was Denied Phones Before Filming

The cast of 'Too Hot to Handle' wears swimsuits and poses with their arms around each other.
Too Hot to Handle | Instagram

While quarantining before filming, Holmes said he and his cast mates weren't allowed to see one another, nor were they allowed access to their phones.

"I asked to go for a jog and I think someone must have been on my street as well, [because they said], 'You can't really go down there,'" he noted.

Because the basis of Too Hot to Handle is its contestants' efforts to refrain from sexual activity in hopes of winning a $100,000 prize, Holmes found himself understandably frustrated on more than one occasion.

Cameron Holmes Had To Seek Medical Care For 'Blue Balls' Three Times

Marvin Anthony and Melinda Melrose wear white swimsuits by the pool.
Too Hot to Handle | Instagram

In an effort to not have sex with the women of the show, Holmes found himself at the doctor's office on numerous occasions.

"It was legit a really bad problem, like I couldn't eat, my stomach hurt, and I felt sick. I actually couldn't walk for one day. It got so bad that I had to speak to the doctor for it and got painkillers. It was the worst thing in the world, and it's actually got a name — epididymal hypertension," he explained.

"Too Hot To Handle" season two is currently streaming on Netflix.

