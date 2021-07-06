'Too Hot To Handle' 2021: Cast Reveal Secrets

The second season of Too Hot to Handle was recently released on Netflix. And, just weeks after fans met the new cast, Cam Holmes revealed some series secrets.

During an interview with Buzzfeed last week, via Zoom, Holmes opened up about the audition process before going into detail about what really goes on behind the scenes of a reality series.

According to Holmes, he was interviewed with just two video calls, the first of which featured questions about his sex life and the second of which included questions about his thoughts on serious relationships.