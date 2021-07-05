Trending Stories
Are Scarlett Johansson's 'Pillow' Lips Real?

Scarlett Johansson at an event
Gettyimages | Amy Sussman
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Scarlett Johansson might be known for her hard-hitting action scenes and pulling her own stunts as she made her MCU debut in Iron Man 2, but the 36-year-old actress is now equally iconic on account of her famous bee-stung lips. The blonde's plump pout, much like that of fellow action superstar Angelina Jolie, remains a talking point, one sparking enough interest to see Hollywood plastic surgeons weighing in. While 2008 saw Seventeen highlighting ScarJo's "pillow" lips, it wasn't until 2019 that surgeons revealed their thoughts. See them below.

Experts Weigh In

Scarlett Johansson smiles in a dress
Shutterstock | 2914948

Scroll for more photos. In 2020, plastic surgeon Dr. Anthony Youn actually revealed that "a lot of patients ask me to make their lips look just like Scarlett's." Sending Johansson major flattery, Youn said it's not possible for a surgeon "to create perfection like this."

The girl behind Black Widow, known for early roles in Lost In Translation and In Good Company, was the focus of a Life & Style article in 2019, one seeing Youn offering more detail as he called her the "classic Hollywood beauty."

Real Or Fake?

Seemingly knowing his stuff, Dr. Anthony went onto say: "I don’t think she’s gone under the knife,” adding: “However, I do think it’s possible that she’s gone under the needle. I suspect that she may have undergone some conservative injections of Botox into her forehead to smooth it out."

Scarlett, however, speaks for herself. Back in 2012, the actress made headlines for slamming suggestions she's had cosmetic surgery as she took legal action against magazine claims that she'd gone under the knife. More photos below.

Surgeon Says Possible Fillers

Scarlett Johansson on the red carpet
Gettyimages | Amy Sussman

Youn did, however, remain hesitant to rule out any procedures as he remarked on Scarlett's super-smooth skin. The board-certified doc continued: "She may also have had some injections of filler in her cheeks. Her skin is also luminous, a possible result of several Hydrafacials. Overall she looks great!”

Turns out, alleging that Johansson has had surgery can cost you big bucks. "I have always been straightforward with the press regarding my body image and I am very concerned that my fans (and perhaps even my employers) will feel mislead," the actress said ahead of revealing her legal plans.

Sues Media Outlet

Continuing in a statement, The Avengers star stated: "Thus, I feel compelled to take immediate legal action against US Weekly."

The most Johansson admits to is old-fashioned lipstick. :"I always carry a red lipstick," she's stated. "You never know when you'll need it.

Also garnering speculation over her famous lips is 23-year-old makeup mogul Kylie Jenner - the Lip Kit queen has admitted to cosmetic lip injections, but she continues to deny allegations that anything else has had a helping hand.

