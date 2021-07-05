Are Scarlett Johansson's 'Pillow' Lips Real?

Scarlett Johansson might be known for her hard-hitting action scenes and pulling her own stunts as she made her MCU debut in Iron Man 2, but the 36-year-old actress is now equally iconic on account of her famous bee-stung lips. The blonde's plump pout, much like that of fellow action superstar Angelina Jolie, remains a talking point, one sparking enough interest to see Hollywood plastic surgeons weighing in. While 2008 saw Seventeen highlighting ScarJo's "pillow" lips, it wasn't until 2019 that surgeons revealed their thoughts. See them below.