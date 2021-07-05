Jennifer Aniston A 'Bendy Wendy' With Yoga Body

Scroll for photos. Jen, this year revealing exactly what she eats in a day as she shared a food diary with Byrdie, is just as into the fitness side of things. The star, who kicks off the day with a warm lemon water and shake or her fave "avocado and eggs," kick-starts her workouts in solid cardio mode. Per Mandy, it's "30 minutes of spinning" followed by 40 minutes of yoga.

Mandy is actually a fan of getting Jen into "hybrid" yoga poses, ones that focus on toning.