Jennifer Aniston A 'Bendy Wendy' With Yoga Body

Jennifer Aniston and her "bendy wendy" yoga body are making headlines, this as the 52-year-old continues to top lists of age-defying celebrities. The Friends alum who captivated the world as Rachel Green in the 1994-2004-aired sitcom, now has every magazine around waiting in line to profile her diet and fitness, with Cosmopolitan recently summing up what details Jen has dished so far. The actress, who now fronts Vital Proteins wellness, has seen trainer Mandy Ingber speak out - check it out below.