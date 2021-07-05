The Real Reason Christopher Meloni Left 'Law & Order: SVU'

Christopher Meloni left his role as Detective Elliot Stabler in May 2011 after appearing on 12 seasons of Law & Order: SVU. However, as fans of the long-running NBC series recently learned, that wasn't all she wrote for Detective Stabler.

In April 2021, 10 years after Meloni initially said "goodbye" to his beloved character, Meloni reprised his role as Detective Stabler in the series' spinoff, Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Following the character's return, we're looking back at why Meloni left his role in the first place.