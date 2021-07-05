Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Highlights 'Gorgeous' Glow-Up In Ribbed Tank

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Proposed Sign-And-Trade Deal Would Send DeMar DeRozan To LA Lakers

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Proposed Bulls-Grizzlies Blockbuster Would Pair Ja Morant With Zach LaVine In Memphis

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Pelicans Could Acquire Myles Turner In Suggested Three-Way Deal Involving Pacers & Spurs

Basketball

NBA Rumors: CJ McCollum & Robert Covington Could Be Traded To Sixers For Ben Simmons & Anthony Tolliver

Basketball

NBA Rumors: GSW Could Build 'Big 4' With Jimmy Butler In Proposed Warriors-Heat Blockbuster

Tom Holland's Pool Photo Launches Homophobia Storm

Tom Holland
Shutterstock | 673594
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

It looks like Instagram can't handle a bromance - at least, one half of Tom Holland's 45.3 million followers. The Spider-Man: Homecoming actor, currently front-page news for making his romance with co-star Zendaya public, has had to put up with trolling remarks on his social media, these coming as fun pool photos show him with fellow action star Tuwaine Barrett. While comments are now topped by progressive fans saying the homophobia is unacceptable, they come in the wake of replies putting LGBTQ rights to shame.

Pool Photo With Co-Star

Tom Holland on a deck in a jacket
Shutterstock | 166287618

Scroll for the snaps, ones shared to both Tom and Tuwaine's Instagram. They showed 25-year-old British actor Tuwaine with Holland, with the Billy Elliot star seen with only his head above the water and getting a giant hug from Tuwaine - the outdoor pool was backed by loungers and palms, with Tuwaine sending out a knowing and fun smile.

Holland used no caption - in fact, "U gave up on the captions didn't u" now tops comments - also gaining over 7.3 million likes for the update.

See The Photo Below

A quick scroll through the comments frames the storm. "It's just bromance, chill," received over 7,000 likes. Gaining even more with over 9,000, was a fan seemingly unimpressed with fans sending cruel taunts.

Saying they were "done" with "these homophobic comments," the fan wrote: "I bet if this was a pic of 2 girls in a pool doing the same thing there would be less rude and homophobic comments and instead of assuming that they are a lesbian couple the would assume they’re just best friends."

'These Comments Are Pathetic'

Tom Holland and Tuwaine Barrett in a pool

Another fan, meanwhile, stated: "These comments are just pathetic.. like Tom can’t even hug a guy ?"

"STOP. THE. HOMOPHOBIA. ON. HERE," yet another wrote. Fans will be pleased to see that the homophobia has sunk so far down the comments section, it's a veritable wade through an ocean of positivity to reach them. Anyone questioning Tom's sexuality now has a very clear answer, with last week's paparazzi photos showing the actor making out with Zendaya during a romantic sunset drive in Los Angeles.

Goes Official With Zendaya

Tom Holland and Zendaya at an event
Gettyimages | Carlos Alvarez

Holland was inside his $125,000 Audi as he passionately kissed co-star Zendaya in the Silver Lake area of L.A. The Captain America: Civil War star and former Disney star Zendaya, who co-fronted The Hollywood Reporter in 2016, sparked romance rumors one year later as sources stated the two were "seeing" each other, with that same year seeing Zendaya deny she was in a relationship with Tom.

"He's literally one of my best friends," the actress told Variety. Tom, meanwhile, had denied dating Zendaya in 2019.

Latest Headlines

WWE News: John Cena Not Optimistic About Potential Match Against Drew McIntyre

July 5, 2021

Is TikTok Bad For Your Health?

July 5, 2021

'Harry Potter' Fans: Something Magical Is Coming In 2022

July 5, 2021

Does Beyonce Have More Instagram Followers Than Kim Kardashian?

July 5, 2021

Joe Biden's 4th Of July Celebration Goes Viral

July 5, 2021

Selena Gomez Launches Inspirational Swimsuit Collection

July 5, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.