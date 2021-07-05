Tom Holland's Pool Photo Launches Homophobia Storm

Scroll for the snaps, ones shared to both Tom and Tuwaine's Instagram. They showed 25-year-old British actor Tuwaine with Holland, with the Billy Elliot star seen with only his head above the water and getting a giant hug from Tuwaine - the outdoor pool was backed by loungers and palms, with Tuwaine sending out a knowing and fun smile.

Holland used no caption - in fact, "U gave up on the captions didn't u" now tops comments - also gaining over 7.3 million likes for the update.