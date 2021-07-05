Here's What Happens To Your Body When You Go Vegan

The vegan lifestyle has gained numerous followers over the last years for a plethora of reasons. Whether people turn to veganism out of ethical conviction, the ambition to stand up for the health of the planet, the desire to stop consuming, wearing, or using animal products, or they simply want to follow a healthier, more plant-based diet, many vegans are faced with one universal problem, according to dietitian Michelle Jaelin.

In her blog, Nutrition Artist, Jaelin explains that cutting off meat from your diet can often make you feel tired and fatigued. Read on to find out why and what you can do about it.