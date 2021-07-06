Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Highlights 'Gorgeous' Glow-Up In Ribbed Tank

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Proposed Sign-And-Trade Deal Would Send DeMar DeRozan To LA Lakers

Basketball

NBA Rumors: GSW Could Build 'Big 4' With Jimmy Butler In Proposed Warriors-Heat Blockbuster

Celebrities

Kelly Ripa's Daughter Stuns In Beachy Sundress With Baby News

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Proposed Bulls-Grizzlies Blockbuster Would Pair Ja Morant With Zach LaVine In Memphis

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Pelicans Could Acquire Myles Turner In Suggested Three-Way Deal Involving Pacers & Spurs

The Real Reason NeNe Leakes Quit RHOA

Nene Leakes wears a red and yellow printed button-up.
Gettyimages | Jason Kempin
TV
Lindsay Cronin

Nene Leakes announced her exit from The Real Housewives of Atlanta in September 2020, but why did she do so?

Apparently, she her exit was prompted by the fact that she and Bravo simply couldn't agree on terms.

After appearing on 10 of the reality series' past 13 seasons in a full-time position, and making guest appearances on the show's eighth season, Leakes shared a statement with her fans and followers on YouTube, suggesting that after embarking on a series of "tiring" and "emotional" negotiations to reprise her role on season 13, which filmed through fall of last year, she had reached the end of her run.

Nene Leakes Struggled With The Decision To Leave 'RHOA'

Nene Leakes wears a green and white jumpsuit.
Shutterstock | 3695024

"I have been on an extremely, extremely long, exhausting, tiring, emotional negotiation," Leakes shared in a video posted to her YouTube page at the time, via TooFab. "There's a lot of emotion flying from both sides."

According to Leakes, it wasn't easy making the decision to leave her role on the show, especially after spending so many years on the program.

"It has been hard and I have made a hard, difficult decision to not be a part of 'Real Housewives of Atlanta,' season 13," she confirmed.

Nene Leakes Was An Original Cast Member Of 'RHOA'

Nene Leakes wears a red dress with short blonde hair.
Gettyimages | Dimitrios Kambouris

Continuing on in her statement to her fans and followers on YouTube, Leakes looked back at her early moments with the Bravo hit.

"I started on 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' in 2008. We took off like a rocket. I mean, we took off," she said. "You could have never told me that I starred on this little show and it'd still be going strong 13, 14 years later. And it is."

Although Leakes was back and forth about whether or not she should leave the show, she said that she was happy to have been such a big part of it for so long.

Nene Leakes Is Proud To Have Been A Part Of A Black Ensemble Show

Nene Leakes ew
Shutterstock | 673594

"I'm just so happy that I can say that I was a part of a genre that opened up doors for Black ensemble reality shows to step up and be a part of what we now all love so much, reality TV," Leakes noted. "I want to thank everybody that has looked up to me over the years, thank you so much for your love and support."

Although rumors suggested that Leakes left Bravo on tense terms with the network, she seemingly shot down that theory when she thanked them for "all the memories, the laughs, the tears."

Nene Leakes Thanked Production And Her Ex-Cast Mates

Nene Leakes wears a polka-dot outfit with her blonde hair straight.
Gettyimages | Tasos Katopodis

Also in her lengthy video on YouTube, Leakes offered up a special thanks to her production team, her many co-stars, and her personal team, "who has stood with me during this time, supported me and pushed me."

"It has just been amazing, thank you guys so much," she added.

Following Leakes' exit from "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," which came after Eva Marcille also left the show, Drew Sidora joined the series in a full-time role and Falynn Guobadia began appearing in a part-time position.

Latest Headlines

WWE Rumors: Triple H Discusses Potential Return Of John Cena & The Rock In The Ring

July 6, 2021

Kelly Ripa's Daughter Stuns In Beachy Sundress With Baby News

July 5, 2021

The Real Reason Christopher Meloni Left 'Law & Order: SVU'

July 5, 2021

Are Scarlett Johansson's 'Pillow' Lips Real?

July 5, 2021

Jennifer Aniston A 'Bendy Wendy' With Yoga Body

July 5, 2021

Here's What Happens To Your Body When You Go Vegan

July 5, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.