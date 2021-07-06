The Real Reason NeNe Leakes Quit RHOA

Nene Leakes announced her exit from The Real Housewives of Atlanta in September 2020, but why did she do so?

Apparently, she her exit was prompted by the fact that she and Bravo simply couldn't agree on terms.

After appearing on 10 of the reality series' past 13 seasons in a full-time position, and making guest appearances on the show's eighth season, Leakes shared a statement with her fans and followers on YouTube, suggesting that after embarking on a series of "tiring" and "emotional" negotiations to reprise her role on season 13, which filmed through fall of last year, she had reached the end of her run.