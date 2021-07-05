Does Beyonce Have More Instagram Followers Than Kim Kardashian?

Beyonce, who easily breaks the internet with her Instagram updates, has gained 20 million followers since February 2021. At the time the ninth most-followed person on the social media platform, the former Destiny's Child singer and R&B superstar has been racking up the fans, although her "following" status wins on the diva front - queen Bey follows nobody, but she's got 190 million following her. With the elite of the celebrity world dominating the top ten most-followed, who has more followers, though: Beyonce or Hollywood queen bee Kim Kardashian?