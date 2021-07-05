Joe Biden's 4th Of July Celebration Goes Viral

The event was the largest that Biden held at the White House since he took office.

The politician notably held small events during his 2020 presidential campaign and after he entered the Oval Office.

Thousands attended Biden's Fourth of July celebration on the White House's South Lawn. At the end of the event, fireworks were set off at the National Mall.

Per CNN, White House press secretary Jen Psaki., everyone was required to be tested for coronavirus before attending the event.

In addition, those not fully vaccinated were required to wear a mask.