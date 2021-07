Harry Potter fans rejoice!

Ahead of the upcoming 25-year anniversary of the release of the first installment of the hit franchise, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, which was published by J.K. Rowling in June of 1997, a major treat is coming to the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

On July 2, the Screen Rant revealed that an exhibition honoring the series will arrive at the museum in 2022 and include a number of items from the film, including costumes and props.