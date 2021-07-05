Kaley Cuoco Rocks Short Shorts For Exciting Life Announcement

Scroll for photos. 2021 didn't get off to the best start for Kaley, with her Pit Bull Mix Norman passing and Kaley taking to Instagram with a heart-wrenching tribute.

With far better news, the sitcom star updated yesterday with home photos peeping her $12 million Hidden Hills home. Kaley opened with an indoor shot of herself and 2018-married husband Karl Cook looking blissfully happy as they cuddled Larry, with Kaley seen in ripped denim shorts, a simple white tee, plus summery sandals showing pink-painted toenails.