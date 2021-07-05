Kaley Cuoco Rocks Short Shorts For Exciting Life Announcement

Trending Stories
Kaley Cuoco has amazing news, and she delivered it over 4th of July weekend while rocking a super-summery shorts look. The 35-year-old Big Bang Theory actress, making January 2021 headlines for sadly saying goodbye to dog Norman, has introduced a new four-legged friend to her household, with an Instagram update yesterday welcoming Larry. Posting for her 6.7 million followers, Kaley shared photos of the new and very large pooch joining her existing brood, with the post now garnering celebrity attention. Check it out below.

New Addition After Norman's Passing

Kaley Cuoco by a couch with her dog
KaleyCuoco/Instagram

Scroll for photos. 2021 didn't get off to the best start for Kaley, with her Pit Bull Mix Norman passing and Kaley taking to Instagram with a heart-wrenching tribute.

With far better news, the sitcom star updated yesterday with home photos peeping her $12 million Hidden Hills home. Kaley opened with an indoor shot of herself and 2018-married husband Karl Cook looking blissfully happy as they cuddled Larry, with Kaley seen in ripped denim shorts, a simple white tee, plus summery sandals showing pink-painted toenails.

See The Photos Below

The actress, whose face said it all as she smiled with closed eyes, then shared a shot of herself straddling her big dog, one coming as a 9-year-old "ginormous mastiff," per Kaley's words. "When you know, you know! Welcome to the family, Larry!" she told fans.

Subsequent snaps showed Larry snoozing on Kaley's kitchen floor as equestrian Karl prepped a snack, with the couple back together in a further image as Larry received plenty of love. Swipe below for the entire gallery - scroll for more photos.

Scroll For Dumptruck Dumpy

Taking to her caption, Kaley added: "Thank you @pawsforlifek9 & @rita_earl_blackwell for the perfect addition to our lives. #seniorsunday #adoptdontshop #rescuedog 🤩😍💗❤️(also thank you to his previous fosters for taking amazing care of him!)"

Topping comments is 57-year-old Bravo star Lisa Rinna, who wrote: "Omg he's so stinking cute I can't." Ex to Friends star Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux, also sent love, writing: "Your love of animals is just another reason why you're the goat @kaleycuoco." Meanwhile, actress Alyssa Milano called Larry "perfect."

Not Her Only Dog

Kaley Cuoco smiles holding her dog
KaleyCuoco/Instagram

Kaley's love of animals is well-documented, as is the extensive dog presence in her home. The star is raising pooches including Ruby, Blueberry, and Shirley, with 2020 seeing chihuahua Dumptruck Dumpy join the clan. Dumps was initially meant to be a pandemic foster, but Kaley and Karl fell in love, quickly dubbing him a "foster fail." Dumpy now comes complete with his own cult Instagram following at @adventurers_with_dumps.

Kaley also houses rabbits Lenny and Simon in the cute setup she has for them inside her garage.

