Kaley Cuoco Rocks Short Shorts For Exciting Life Announcement

Kaley Cuoco has amazing news, and she delivered it over 4th of July weekend while rocking a super-summery shorts look. The 35-year-old Big Bang Theory actress, making January 2021 headlines for sadly saying goodbye to dog Norman, has introduced a new four-legged friend to her household, with an Instagram update yesterday welcoming Larry. Posting for her 6.7 million followers, Kaley shared photos of the new and very large pooch joining her existing brood, with the post now garnering celebrity attention. Check it out below.