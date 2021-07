Colton Underwood is one of the most notable Bachelor alums of all time. So, it's no surprise that he is also one of the wealthiest.

According to a report from Celebrity Net Worth, Underwood, who recently came out as gay after dating a number of women both on the ABC series and off, is worth an estimated $1 million.

As the outlet explained, Underwood is not only a reality star, but also an athlete who has played professional football for a number of NFL teams.