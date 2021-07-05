NBA Rumors: CJ McCollum Could Form Celtics' 'Big Three' With Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown Next Season

After suffering an early exit in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, the Boston Celtics are determined to build a more competitive roster this summer. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown may have blossomed into All-Stars this year, but the Celtics obviously need another superstar to their roster in order to have a realistic chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title.

In the past months, the Celtics have already been linked to several superstars who are expected to be on the trading block this summer.