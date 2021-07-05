Iggy Azalea Has Been Quietly Helping Kim Kardashian's $$$

Iggy Azalea has been quietly boosting Kim Kardashian's bank balance. The 30-year-old rapper, now taking a leaf out of reality star Kim's books with the 2021 launch of her Devil's Advocate fragrance, has been busy deleting promos for 40-year-old Kim's SKIMS line, ones that came lightly peppered on Iggy's Instagram this past year. Iggy wore SKIMS in May 2021 as she made headlines for showcasing her flat, post-baby stomach, with fans likely remembering the SKIMS velour sweats she rocked last year. Both, however, have now vanished. See the details below.