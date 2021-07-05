Trending Stories
Iggy Azalea Has Been Quietly Helping Kim Kardashian's $$$

Iggy Azalea close up
IggyAzalea/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Iggy Azalea has been quietly boosting Kim Kardashian's bank balance. The 30-year-old rapper, now taking a leaf out of reality star Kim's books with the 2021 launch of her Devil's Advocate fragrance, has been busy deleting promos for 40-year-old Kim's SKIMS line, ones that came lightly peppered on Iggy's Instagram this past year. Iggy wore SKIMS in May 2021 as she made headlines for showcasing her flat, post-baby stomach, with fans likely remembering the SKIMS velour sweats she rocked last year. Both, however, have now vanished. See the details below.

Joining The SKIMS Army

Iggy Azalea home in velour sweats
IggyAzalea/Instagram

Scroll for photos, ones you won't see on the Australian's feed as she dedicates recent posts to her music, fragrance, and 2020-born son Onyx. Iggy first made SKIMS headlines in October 2020 as she posed at home and clad in matching velour sweats from Kim's label, ones that came around the time the Calabasas-based star launched her retro 2000s sweats - the collection piggy-backed off the naughties trend as Kim and socialite Paris Hilton regularly rocked Juicy Couture.

The sweats appeared to be a gift from Kardashian.

See More Photos Below

Iggy had taken to her caption, writing: "So surprised to see a box waiting at my door today - when I opened it up, it was this outfit! Thanks, Skims!"

Two months ago, Iggy returned for yet more SKIMS promo, flaunting her sensational figure in stretchy underwear and tagging @skims with a heart emoji sending KKW Beauty founder Kim love. Turns out, Iggy forms just part of the high-profile celebrity army regularly shouting out SKIMS. See who else is at it below.

Kim's SKIMS Army

Kim Kardashian in purple gym wear and outdoors
KimKardashian/Instagram

SKIMS, now sponsoring Olympic gymnasts for the Tokyo Olympics, has been appearing across celebrity Instagram. Making headlines for her SKIMS shout-out this year has been 30-year-old Netflix actress and sister to Britney Spears, Jamie Lynn Spears. The Sweet Magnolias star even included daughters Maddie and Ivey in her snaps.

Also digging SKIMS is 57-year-old The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, comedian Chelsea Handler, model Ashley Graham, and teen pop sensation Billie Eilish - the "bad guy" singer wore SKIMS in her new "Lost Cause" video. More photos below.

SKIMS Snags Olympics Deal

Kim is now in the news as her 2019-founded brand partners up to officially clothe gymnasts at the Olympics. The world's fittest faces will be outfitted in her loungewear.

“When I received the call inviting Skims to be a part of @TeamUSA 🇺🇸, every moment I’ve spent admiring the strength and energy of the Olympians from the sidelines came full circle," Kim said in a statement, adding that she's "honored to announce that @skims is designing the official team USA undergarments, pajamas and lounge wear for the athletes this year in Tokyo."

